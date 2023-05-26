Business Vietnam joins int’l coffee, tea expo in Singapore A Vietnam booth has been arranged at the International Coffee & Tea Industry Expo (ICT Asia) that is underway in Singapore from May 25-27, aiming to give a chance for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products and trademarks, and seek partnerships with their Singaporean and international peers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 14 VND on May 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,711 VND/USD on May 26, up 14 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City, British Columbia eye stronger trade and investment ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on May 25 hosted a reception for Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade at the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in the Canadian province of British Columbia, where they discussed orientations to promote trade and investment cooperation.