Vietnam introduces food, beverage products at Thailand's trade show
Nearly 160 Vietnamese food producers are displaying their products at Thaifex Anuga 2023 in Thailand – the largest food and beverage trade show in Asia for retailers, supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants to introduce the latest products and innovations in the food and beverage industry.
Many healthy products with integrated quality standards, farm produce, agricultural specialties, and processed products with high added value of Vietnam are displayed at the event.
Within the framework of the fair, the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand organised a seminar on green economy and orientations for developing sustainable products in Vietnam, during which scholars from the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the consumers’ association of Thailand, and Central Retail (CRC) shared the host country's experiences in developing green economy and sustainable products in the context of climate change and merging diseases.
The seminar also offered a venue for representatives from Vietnamese businesses to discuss opportunities to develop markets for green and sustainable products.
Nguyen Thanh Huy, who is in charge of the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand, highlighted the great potential of Vietnam to promote the development of green and sustainable economy.
Meanwhile, Vu Dinh Huy, Director of QP Foods JSC, underlined the need to promote deep processing in order to increase the value of Vietnamese agricultural products, saying that this is also the common direction of most Vietnamese businesses participating in the fair.
Thaifex Anuga 2023, which runs from May 23-27, saw the participation of over 3,000 enterprises from over 40 countries worldwide, which display their products at 5,500 booths. It is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors from 120 nations./.