Vietnam introduces white cane programme to support blind people
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on December 5 launched an initiative aiming to provide one million white canes for the blind and visually-impaired people in Vietnam.
Priority will be given to the most vulnerable groups among the blind, said MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung at the launch ceremony in Hanoi.
He added that the white canes will be provided to the blind along with instructions on how to use the device safely to support their mobility. Communication campaigns will also be held to raise public awareness.
National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said the programme is among various measures taken by the Vietnamese government so that no one is left behind in the process of social development.
Minister Dung said his ministry will incorporate the desires and wishes of people with disabilities into the process of policy consultation and formulation, placing people at the centre of social development.
After the ceremony, over 1,000 white canes will be handed over to blind and visually-impaired people.
Vietnam currently has 24 million people part of vulnerable groups, with 6 million people with disabilities, including 3 million blind and visually-impaired people./.