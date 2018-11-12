Vietnam has the third-youngest squad at this year’s ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2018 (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has the third-youngest squad at this year’s ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2018.



Fox Sports Asia has revealed the youngest and oldest squads at the ongoing tournament, with the Vietnamese averaging 23.69 years.



According to the website, Vietnam is a title contender at this year’s competition, but have a rather young squad compared to other favourites. Attacker Nguyen Anh Duc, who scored against Laos on the opening night of the tournament, is the oldest member in the squad at 33 years-old, while Hanoi FC defender Doan Van Hau is the youngest at 19.



Timor-Leste is the youngest team in the event with average age of 20.56 years, with Laos second with 21.34 years.



Thailand and the Philippines rank ninth and 10th with 26.74 years and 27.40 years, respectively.



Vietnam beat Laos 3-0 in their first match of Group A, which took place at the Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on November 8.



Previously, Malaysia defeat Cambodia 1-0 in the first match of the tournament.



The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is taking place from November 8 to December 15 with 26 matches among 10 teams. Vietnam’s national men’s football team is in Group A together with fellow South East Asian teams, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.



This year, the AFF Suzuki Cup will feature a new playing format, with both home and away ties. Vietnam will face Malaysia on November 16 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi and will play Myanmar four days later.



In the tournament’s history, Vietnam won the championship just once in 2008. With the leadership of coach Park Hang-seo and the current squad, both Vietnamese and Korean football fans are hopeful the S-shaped country’s team will take the trophy for the second time after 10 years awaiting.-VNA