Politics Vietnamese, Lao young officers promote exchanges A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 18 between a delegation of the Military Youth Board of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and a delegation of the Lao People’s Army who are taking part in a training course on youth affairs in Vietnam.

Politics Condolences to Indian leaders over losses caused by serious floods Top leaders of Vietnam have extended condolences to their Indian counterparts over serious consequences caused by floods in the northern region of India, which killed nearly 150 people and forced thousands of local residents to evacuate.

Politics Party chief’s book on military policy, defence strategy released A book on Vietnam’s military policy and defence strategy in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was made public at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs pays official visit to Singapore Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Singapore from July 17-18 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.