Politics National Assembly passes resolutions The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.

Politics Resolution on specific financial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi gets NA approval The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on specific financial-budgetary policies and mechanisms for Hanoi with 91.51 percent of votes on June 19 morning.

Politics Hanoi leader pledges to boost ties with Laos Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in the capital city on June 18 for the new Lao Ambassador to Vietnam, Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.