Politics RoK, Vietnam urged to boost people-to-people diplomacy Vietnam and the Republic of Korea should enhance people-to-people diplomacy in order to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chol Young Joo, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVIFA).

Politics Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN-RoK Start-up Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc along with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in and leaders of ASEAN member states attended the ASEAN-RoK Startup Summit in the Korean city of Busan on November 26.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Politics Vietnamese ambassador visits Russia’s Voronezh province Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh visited Voronezh province on November 24-25 to seek ways to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia as well as their localities.