Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Japan held the 7th defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on November 25 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Japanese Deputy Defence Minister Nishida Yasunori.
The two sides spoke highly of the two countries’ defence cooperation after the 6th dialogue which took place in Tokyo in July last year. They discussed plans for the defence partnership in the following years on both bilateral and multilateral framework.
They also exchanged views on the global and regional security as well as pressing international issues of mutual concern in a bid to increase understanding and trust between the two sides
The Vietnamese side consulted with the Japanese side on several matters to prepare for its ASEAN chairmanship in 2020 and the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council in 2020 – 2021.
Later the same day, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception for Nishida Yasunori during which Lich highlighted the annual defence policy dialogue as a platform for the two sides to discuss issues of their mutual concern and deepen trust and strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the field of defence.
The Vietnamese minister welcomed the dialogue’s outcomes and asked the two sides’ relevant agencies to actively translate what they have agreed into reality.
Vietnam attaches importance to develop comprehensive cooperative relations with Japan and defence cooperation is among key contents of the bilateral ties, he said.
He urged the two sides to make the most of the defence policy dialogue mechanism and develop new cooperative mechanism to effectively implement the agreements reached by two two countries’ leaders and defence ministries.
He took the occasion to present his Japanese guest with the newly-published 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence./.