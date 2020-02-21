Vietnam, Japan hold defence consultation meeting
Vietnam and Japan held a defence consultation meeting in Tokyo on February 21 in preparation for ASEAN Year 2020.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese side shared activities to be held in 2020 when the country assumes the role of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Japan believed that with careful preparation, Vietnam would successfully host important activities, including ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM ), 10th anniversary of ADMM , international exhibition of defence equipment, and international conference on the role of women and UN peacekeeping activities.
Regarding bilateral defence partnership, the two sides agreed to boost the exchange of delegations, especially among high-level ones, maintain and improve collaboration mechanisms, particularly the deputy-ministerial defence policy dialogue, UN peacekeeping, cyber security, search and rescue, and settlement of post-war consequences.
The same day, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh had talks with his Japanese counterpart Nishida Yasunori.
Earlier he met with Japanese Minister of Defence Taro Kono.
He invited the minister to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a convenient time, and attend the ADMM , scheduled for October 2020.
The Japanese minister accepted the invitation with pleasure and affirmed his support for Vietnam in the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
He also voiced his hope of organising the ASEAN-Japan Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting on the sidelines of the ADMM in Vietnam./.
