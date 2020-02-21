Politics Singapore hopes to bolster multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam Singaporean leaders have said they want to bolster the multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam and continues to closely work with the country at regional and international forums, in a bid to enhance cooperation in ASEAN and tackle current regional challenges such as disease and climate change.

Politics Vietnam, Japan co-chair workshop on maritime domain awareness Vietnam and Japan co-chaired the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on international cooperation on maritime domain awareness in Tokyo on February 20.

Politics Vietnam continues working with China, other countries in COVID-19 fight Vietnam will continue working closely with China and other countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, and is willing to share experience of treatment, Vice Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet said on February 20.

Politics Vietnam to maintain dialogue with US to promote bilateral trade: vice spokesperson Vietnam will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the US’s removal of Vietnam from the list of developing countries under US countervailing duty laws, Vice Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet said on February 20.