Vietnam, Japan step up defence ties
Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on November 11 received a delegation of the Japanese Ministry of Defence now in Vietnam for the 11th defence exchange between the two countries.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (left) and Major General Endo Makoto (Photo: VNA)
Vinh took the occasion to thank Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation for its implementation of many defence exchange programmes over the past years, including its financing for the 11th exchange.
He called on the foundation to carry out more exchange and cooperation activities in the sphere of national defence, thus contributing to promoting defence ties between Vietnam and Japan.
Major General Endo Makoto, head of the Japanese delegation, expressed his hope that the two countries will step up their bilateral cooperation, especially in national defence./.