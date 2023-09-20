Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh enjoy strong ties over 50 years Since Vietnam and Bangladesh set up their diplomatic relations on February 2, 1973, the two sides have enjoyed close ties with strong political trust, which lays a firm foundation for them to promote partnership across all fields.

Politics PM suggests Vietnam, US create cooperation breakthroughs Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and the US create breakthroughs in cooperation in science-technology, innovation, and education-training at a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington D.C. on September 19.

Politics Prime Minister receives Speaker of US House of Representatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Kevin McCarthy – Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington D.C. on September 19 (local time).

Politics EC pledges support for Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries The European Commission (EC) recognised Vietnam’s efforts and progress in implementing EC's recommendations on fighting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the past time and affirmed its commitment to accompany the country in developing sustainable fisheries and realising targets on transitioning to green and circular economy, said an EC official.