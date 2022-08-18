At the talks between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi compared notes on measures to foster cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on August 18.



Son viewed Tileuberdi’s Vietnam visit, which was made from August 17-18 on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, as momentum to strongly beef up traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.



He welcomed the Kazakh delegation, which included representatives of Kazakh state management agencies in finance and investment who came to explore cooperation and business opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation.



The minister suggested Kazakhstan support Vietnamese investors to operate in the market.

For his part, Tileuberdi affirmed that Vietnam is a priority partner of Kazakhstan in the region, and that attaching importance to boosting the relationship is an important part of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy towards Asia-Pacific.



He held that ample room still remains for Vietnam-Kazakhstan economic and trade collaboration, especially in agriculture, tourism, clean energy and high tech, lauding the plan to open a direct route between the two countries to enhance their tourism and transportation cooperation in the time ahead.



Both sides expressed their delight at the expanded bilateral cooperation in all Party, parliament and State channels and people-to-people exchanges over the past three decades.



They stressed the need to step up the exchange of delegation at all levels.



Host and guest agreed to better optimise opportunities generated by the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement to which Kazakhstan is also a signatory.



The two sides will also soon organise the meeting of the Vietnam-Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.



They will consider establishing joint ventures in areas such as garment-textiles and food processing, and create optimal conditions for their goods to penetrate their respective markets.



Both emphasised the significance of maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea and concurred to intensify coordination at regional and international organisations and forums, especially the United Nations and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, of which Kazakhstan holds the Chairmanship for 2020-2022./.