Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) meets Special Advisor of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu (Photo: VNA)

Ha, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, recalled his engagement in the process of establishing bilateral strategic partnership, especially in the fields of maritime research, environment, climate change response, and hydrometeorology, among others.Showing support to the Japanese Government’s initiatives to achieve net-zero emission goal, the Deputy PM highlighted cooperation potential between Vietnam and Japan in just energy transition, and personnel training. He held that the Vietnam-Japan University is a symbol of bilateral collaboration in human resources development.The Vietnamese official highly valued Japan’s technology and financial support to Vietnam to settle the Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) consequences. Vietnam has been working hard to mobilise diverse resources to ease the AO pains, helping victims to integrate into the society, he said.Deputy PM Ha thanked Ambassador Yamada Takio for launching many activities to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and spoke highly of Japan’s ideas to achieve net-zero emission goal and boost economic development at the same time.He held that developing countries can only implement just energy transition and complete the net-zero emission goal if they are active in promoting the transfer of relevant technologies.Special Advisor of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu said that the reinforcement of the Vietnam-Japan ties is significant to the growth of each country, especially amid unpredictable developments in the world and challenges in food security, energy, social welfare and climate change.He proposed a number of cooperation ideas on education-training, high quality human resources training, salinity and sea level rise response in the Mekong Delta region, and AO consequence settlement.At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to further promote ties between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and bring the bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia to a new development period./.