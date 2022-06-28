Politics Top legislator’s visit a great opportunity for boosting Vietnam-UK ties: UK Ambassador Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to the UK from June 28-30 presents a great opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their relations in legislative and reform issues that will support Vietnam’s development in the coming years, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam, UK legislatures will find common ground for closer cooperation: VUKN Chairman Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage will make good use of the visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to develop further links between the two countries' parliamentarians, according to Mr. Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN).

Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan eye closer cooperation in multiple areas Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on June 27 hosted a reception for his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hajiyev who has been visiting Vietnam as the two countries will be celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next month (July 29, 1992 – 2022).

Politics Vietnam - Hungary legislative conference talks legal framework for green development Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér co-chaired a legislative conference in Budapest on June 27, with a focus on the legal framework on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, renewable energy, and the green economy.