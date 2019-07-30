At the event (Source: laodong.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Vietnam – Laos border friendship exchange took place in the central province of Quang Tri on July 29.



Participants discussed measures to protect the border, fight crimes and free migration, and build border markers. They also introduced effective business models in external activities by border guards in Quang Tri and the Lao provinces of Salavan and Savannakhet.



Music performances about bilateral friendship were also held.



On the occasion, the Vietnam Border Guard High Command presented 30 breeding cows worth nearly 500 million VND (21,700 USD) to poor families, and 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students in the three localities.-VNA



