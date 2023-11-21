Politics Vietnam, Azerbaijan consolidate traditional friendship Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating the friendship and cooperation with traditional partner countries, including Azerbaijan, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.

Politics PM hosts Romanian Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Hanoi on November 20 Romanian Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu Oprea who is in Vietnam for the 17th session of the Vietnam-Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation.

Politics Congratulations extended to Luxembourg’s new PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 sent a message of congratulations to Luc Frieden on his election as Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Politics Legislators mull over 2% VAT reduction Lawmakers discussed the reduction of value-added tax (VAT) during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 20.