Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia inspect preparation for border defence friendship exchange
Participants at the inspection. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The delegations from the Ministries of Defence of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia on November 20 inspected the preparation and final rehearsal of activities within the framework of the first Border Defence Friendship Exchange between the three countries slated for December 12 in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien led the Vietnamese delegation, while the Lao and Cambodian delegations were led by Deputy Minister of Defende Lieut. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone, and Deputy commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Joint Chief of Staff, respectively.
The joint patrol forces of the three countries at the final rehearsal (Photo: qdnd.vn)
The inspection was conducted at the T-junction of the borderlines of the three countries where numerous activities will be held.
Delegates visited the exercise field and observed practical scenarios simulating a series of emergency medical responses to earthquake disasters.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Chien praised agencies, units and forces joining the exercise for overcoming difficulties to conduct training and practice, thus contributing to the success of the exchange.
Based on on-site inspections, the delegations’ heads engaged in discussions on details related to the organisation of various activities, proposed several options and organisational methods, and reviewed all contents of the exchange programe.
After completing the field inspection activities, the Vietnamese officer co-chaired a meeting with representatives of the Lao and Cambodian delegations to agree on contents related to organising the exchange programme.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at meeting with representatives of the Lao and Cambodian delegations. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Chien highlighted the significance of the exchange, saying that it is an important political event, contributing to tightening solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the military as well as border protection forces, local authorities and residents in the shared border area between Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia.
He acknowledged close coordination between agencies and units of the Ministries of Defence of the three countries, and authorities of Kon Tum province in preparing for the programme, expressing the hope that the three sides will collaborate closer in this work.
Representatives of the three sides highly agreed on plans for the event, and showed their determination to organise the event successfully./.