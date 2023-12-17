Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Centre), Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (L), and Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: VNA) Tokyo (VNA) –



They applauded the flexible form of consultation among the three Prime Ministers on the occasion of attending multilateral activities, thus helping the three countries to review and find ways to remove difficulties and obstacles in cooperation in various fields. The Lao and Cambodian leaders supported PM Chinh’s initiative on a mechanism for meetings of the three PMs to realise the results achieved at the high-level meeting of the Party chiefs of Cambodia, Laos and



They agreed to maintain regular high-level meetings, contacts and exchanges on all channels, effectively carry out cooperation agreements and mechanisms, step up information sharing between ministries and sectors, strengthen connectivity of the three economies in terms of both hard and soft infrastructure, and support each other to build an independent and self-reliant economy with extensive and effective international integration.



They welcomed the Cambodian PM's proposal of organising a tourism ministers' meeting of the three countries in Cambodia to further promote tourism cooperation, especially the development of the “One Journey, Three Destinations” model.



They affirmed the importance of enhancing understanding and solidarity among the young generation; and agreed to promote exchanges and training of youths and young leaders to nurture the future of three-country relations.



The three PMs also discussed regional issues of common concern; and agreed to coordinate to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity, stance and centrality in regional issues. The Lao leader affirmed that the focus of ASEAN 2024 is to strengthen connectivity and resilience of ASEAN, and took the occasion to thank Cambodia and Vietnam for their active cooperation. PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam supports and will provide maximum assistance to help Laos successfully undertake the task of the ASEAN Chairmanship next year./.

VNA