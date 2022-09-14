Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives JBIC Governor Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described Japan as a leading important economic partner of Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu.

Politics Vietnam - Laos youth friendship meeting opens in Hanoi Vietnam and Laos opened the youth friendship meeting and the “Following leaders’ footprints” programme 2022 in Hanoi on September 14, with the participation of more than 300 youth delegates from Vietnam and over 100 others from Laos.

Politics Senior Party official wraps up Japan visit Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai has wrapped up her official visit to Japan.

Politics Party official welcomes Lao youth union delegation The Party and State of Vietnam always pay attention to and create the best possible conditions for young people of the two countries to exchange, cooperate, enhance mutual understanding, and develop together, said a Vietnamese Party official.