Vietnam, Laos foster education cooperation
Education-training officials of Vietnam and Laos and visitors at the Vietnam-Laos education exhibition 2022 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese and Lao education-training leaders, representatives from 50 universities and 55 agencies as well as teachers and students gathered at a forum in Vientiane on September 29 to discuss cooperation between the two countries in enhancing training quality.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the event aims to review cooperation between the two countries in the field, creating a chance for education-training facilities and management agencies to introduce achievements and give recommendations for the improvement of tertiary training quality of both countries.
In the 2011-2021 period, Vietnam received nearly 30,000 Lao students. In the 2011-2020 period, Vietnam trained 1,196 officials and teachers of Laos through 44 courses in Vietnam with durations from 2-9 months.
In order to strengthen collaboration in the field, Vietnam and Laos have signed an agreement on a project to enhance the quality and efficiency of bilateral education and human resources cooperation in the 2021-2030 period, which gives specific measures to improve the quality of training activities for Lao students in the period.
At the forum, 24 memoranda of understanding were signed between Vietnamese and Lao education management agencies, universities and colleges.
Also on September 29, the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos held a Vietnam-Laos education exhibition 2022.
The exhibition has 38 booths, including 34 by Vietnamese universities, and one of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training.
Visitors can explore training programmes, studying opportunities and scholarships from Vietnam.