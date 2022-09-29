Society Vietnam welcomes 1.87 million foreign visitors in nine months Vietnam welcomed about 1.87 million international arrivals in the first nine months of this year, 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but much lower than that in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Society Tra Vinh to spend big to promote Khmer community-inhabited areas The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has set aside more than 400 billion VND (16.82 million USD) this year to promote the socio-economic development in areas where the Khmer ethnic minority group inhabits.

Society Child AO victims need more care: workshop Participants at a workshop in Hanoi on September 28 proposed solutions to take better care of the children who are Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.

Society Parents provided with extra skills to ensure child development To ensure that young children are developed physically, intellectually and spiritually and have equal access to comprehensive development care support services, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is improving the knowledge and skills of parents and caregivers.