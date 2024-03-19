Politics Vietnamese official hopeful of stronger defence ties with Mongolia The Vietnam – Mongolia defence cooperative ties will advance in the coming time on the back of the sound bilateral relations, meeting the aspiration and interests of the two people, a military official said on March 19.

Politics Yen Bai officials, people show strong support for Party chief’s ideas on personnel affairs Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recently-held first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and strong support from officials, Party members and people in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Politics WTO acknowledges Vietnam’s contributions to multilateral trade system Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on March 18 appreciated Vietnam’s active contributions to the organisation, especially the outcomes of the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to March 2.

Politics Voters back Party chief’s view on personnel affairs Officials, Party members and residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s view on personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.