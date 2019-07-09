Deputy Director General of the Police Department of Laos, Maj. Gen. Thongsavanh Vongsavath (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security held the 10th conference in Vientiane on July 9 to review their joint work against crimes.



The event was co-chaired by Deputy Director General of the Police Department of Laos, Maj. Gen. Thongsavanh Vongsavath, and Vice Director of the Office of Police Investigation Agency, Col. Vu Quoc Thang.



Speaking at the event, the Lao official said his country is facing challenges regarding drug and human trafficking, robbery, and complicated crimes using modern technology.



He added that the event affords both sides a chance to effectively deal with social issues and negative phenomena.



The two sides informed each other of social security and safety situation in their respective country and reviewed the outcomes of the implementation of the minutes of the previous conference.



They highlighted the need to enhance information and experience sharing and effectively carry out crime fighting plan to ensure regional security and order.



In the near future, they will work closely together to fight drug crime, partner with Interpol and ASEANPol to fight transnational crimes, especially human trafficking, smuggling and illegal immigration crimes, towards a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Concluding the event, both sides signed the minutes of the meeting.-VNA