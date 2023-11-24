Vietnam looks for UPU’s experience, technical support in postal development
Vietnam seeks experiences and technical support from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to modernise and improve the competiveness of its postal sector—a crucial and essential infrastructure of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at his meeting with UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki in Hanoi on November 24.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) and UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki at their meeting in Hanoi on November 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam seeks experiences and technical support from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to modernise and improve the competiveness of its postal sector—a crucial and essential infrastructure of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at his meeting with UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki in Hanoi on November 24.
Appreciating the UPU's innovation efforts to adapt to the digital age requirements, Quang expressed his confidence that the union will overcome difficulties and challenges, working together with member countries to step up the growth of the sector.
For his part, Metoki lauded the Vietnamese Government’s postal development orientations and Vietnam’s role in its first-time membership of the UPU Postal Operations Council (POC).
The UPU will continue sharing experiences and expertise as well as offer technical support for Vietnam, he affirmed.
Established in 1874, the UPU, headquartered in Berne, is the second oldest international organisation worldwide. With 192 member countries, it is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players, helping to ensure a truly universal network of up-to-date products and services./.