Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government has issued a national strategy on the research, development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) till 2030 with a view to gradually turning Vietnam into an innovation and AI hub in ASEAN and the world.

Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said the strategy targets that Vietnam will be among four leading countries in ASEAN and 50 nations globally in terms of AI research, development and application by 2030; build 10 prestigious AI trademarks in the region; and develop three national big data and high-performance computing centres.



By 2030, Vietnam will set up 50 interconnected open databases in economic sectors in service of the effort.

To such end, the country is fine-tuning legal documents and creating a legal framework regarding AI, as well as promoting international cooperation in the field.

Further attention should be paid to human resources training and building database that is synchronous with computing infrastructure.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out nearly two years ago, the application of AI in health care in Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world. AI has helped ease burdens on medical workers and anti-pandemic forces through tracing apps and epidemiological maps.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology officially debuted an international centre on AI under the model of a mixed international research centre. It is expected to conduct basic studies and create “Make in Vietnam” core technologies.

Prof. Ho Tu Bao, Director of the centre, said digital environment is creating invaluable opportunities to develop the country and master important technologies, including AI.

Duy said construction on the National Innovation Centre began at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park to support start-up ecological system in Vietnam, contributing to renewing growth model based on advanced technologies./.

VNA