The meeting between NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu and Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva (Source:VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu has suggested Bulgaria promote cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of its strength such as agriculture, processing industry and food production.The Vietnamese legislator made the suggestion at a meeting with Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva on April 26 on the occasion of Luu’s ongoing working visit to Bulgaria to further enhance the relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies.Luu expressed his joy at the increasing development of the Vietnam-Bulgaria relationship in recent years, saying that the two countries can learn from experience of each other in tuning legal documents and judiciary, building the rule-of-law State and anti-corruption law.Regarding the education bond, the Vietnamese official asked Karayancheva to urge Bulgaria’s Government and education ministry to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in the country.Bulgaria helped Vietnam train many officials and experts, and many of them became high-ranking leaders of Vietnam such former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and former Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan, he noted.Luu called on the Bulgarian side to continue supporting Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-21 tenure.He expressed his hope that as the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU), the Bulgarian NA will soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA); and further promote the implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two countries, especially the organisation of the 4th meeting of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Committee.Karayancheva, for her part, agreed with Luu’s opinion, saying that through meetings, the two sides need to find solutions to difficulties in their trade, investment and education cooperation.Bulgaria wishes to become a bridge connecting Vietnam and Europe, she stressed.She also revealed that her country has been amending some laws and building an e-parliament.