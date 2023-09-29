Society Six Vietnamese universities named in THE world rankings 2024 Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024) which include nearly 1,904 universities across 108 countries and territories.

Society Da Nang city wins Seoul Smart City Prize The central city of Da Nang has been awarded the Seoul Smart City Prize in the category of the Human Centricity bronze at the World Cities Summit Mayors Forum in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, for member cities of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation (WeGO).

Society PM orders prompt measures to deal with flood consequences Prime Minister has sent a dispatch to ministries, agencies and localities affected by torrential rains and flooding, asking them to focus on responding to and dealing with flood consequences.

Society Vietnam provides best possible conditions for foreign NGOs: official The Government has strongly ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to provide the best possible conditions for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to operate effectively and stably, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a conference on September 28.