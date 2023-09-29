Vietnam looks to increase labour exports to Hungary
Vietnam is speeding up negotiations with Hungary in a bid to sign an agreement on sending and receiving Vietnamese labourers in the European country – an emerging market drawing great interest from labourers.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is speeding up negotiations with Hungary in a bid to sign an agreement on sending and receiving Vietnamese labourers in the European country – an emerging market drawing great interest from labourers.
Statistics from the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has sent workers to Hungary since 2018. So far, more than 2,700 Vietnamese labourers have been dispatched to the market, with the number of workers increasing year on year, reaching 1,148 in the first nine months of 2023.
The department has licenced 25 businesses to recruit and send Vietnamese labourers to Hungary. Vietnamese labourers have engaged in many sectors in Hungary, including construction, manufacturing-processing, wood processing, agriculture and hotel and restaurant services. They have enjoyed good salaries and social welfare in the country.
Vice director of the department Dang Si Dung said that the 25 licenced businesses have reported that Hungarian partners commented that Vietnamese labourers are hardworking and well-disciplined. Their demands for Vietnamese workers are rising, he said.
Dung said that the department is exploring the possibility of signing an agreement or a memorandum of understanding with authroised agencies of Hungary on labour cooperation, while directing businesses engaging in labour export to Hungary to strictly follow legal regulations in the field, and provide full information to labourers on the jobs, rights and allowances as well as their responsibility.
The official said that the department has also asked businesses to support labourers and protect their legitimate rights and interests while working abroad, and deal with arising problems in a timely manner./.