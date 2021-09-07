Culture - Sports UNESCO, Vietnam Cinema Association jointly organise film making course The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Office in Vietnam and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents under Vietnam Cinema Association will hold a course on non-profit film production with the enrolment taking place from September 6-30.

Culture - Sports Hanoi releases songs encouraging COVID-19 fight The Hanoi Cultural Centre under the municipal Department of Culture and Sports has released eight songs to encourage people’s spirit and solidarity amid the ongoing COVID-19 and express gratitude to frontline workers.