Vietnam lose 0-1 to Australia in World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam lost 0-1 to Australia in a match of the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, which took place at My Dinh national stadium in Hanoi on September 7.
This is the first match that the video assistant referees (VAR) system has been applied at the Hanoi-based stadium. Spectators were not allowed due to COVID-19 restriction measures.
This is the first match that the video assistant referees (VAR) system has been applied at the Hanoi-based stadium. Spectators were not allowed due to COVID-19 restriction measures.
In the first half, after a VAR review, the referee refused to give Vietnam a penalty kick after an Australian player attempted to block a shot from Vietnam’s midfielder Nguyen Phong Hong Duy.
Vietnam were able to keep a clean sheet just minutes before the end of the first half, when Australian defender Rhyan Grant scored from a header.
Although Vietnam could not equalise, the team in red maintained its discipline and mental fortitude in the second half, with a number of attacks being launched against the Australian side.
Vietnam are to face China at a neutral venue on October 7.
They were defeated 1-3 by Saudi Arabia in the previous match of the qualifiers’ final round held on September 3 (Vietnam time).
This is the first time Vietnam have ever played in such a round of World Cup qualifiers. They are in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman for a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup./.