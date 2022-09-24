Society Vietnamese border provinces, China’s Guangxi strengthen educational cooperation The Vietnamese border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Quang Ninh, and the Education Department of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, held a video conference on education and vocational training cooperation on September 23.

Society Buddhist Sanghas of Vietnam, Laos look to enhance cooperation Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, held talks with Most Venerable Bounma Simavong, President of the Lao Buddhist Coalition, in Vientiane on September 23 as part of his working visit to Laos.

Society Long An receives 34 citizens returning from Cambodia Border guards at My Quy Tay Border Gate in the Mekong Delta province of Long An province’s Duc Hue district have received 34 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia.

Society Project raises 100,000 USD for mine clearing activities in Vietnam An event held by the “Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of the War” (RENEW) project in Washington D.C. on September 22 completed its target of raising 100,000 USD for mine clearing activities in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai.