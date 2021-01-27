World Lao newspapers cover opening of 13th National Party Congress Major newspapers in Laos have published articles highlighting the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Indonesia prioritises environmentally friendly projects Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on January 27 that the country is in need of investments that could generate jobs and competitive products in the global market, and it will prioritise environmentally friendly projects to create enduring values.

World Singapore: Manufacturing sector silver lining of 2020 Singapore's manufacturing sector was the silver lining of 2020, with the sector posting growth for the full year, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on January 26.

World Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestine Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.