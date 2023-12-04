Vietnam, Malaysia strengthen up defence ties
Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang (left) hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Malaysian counterpart on December 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 3 to 5 at the invitation of Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang.
The visit, part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Malaysia diplomatic relations, aims at evaluating the bilateral defence cooperation in the past time and outlining collaboration orientation in the coming time, making contributions to deepening the friendship between the two countries.
Both defence ministers held talks right after the official welcome ceremony chaired by Giang on December 4 morning.
Giang stressed that his Malaysian counterpart’s visit will provide a new impetus that helps the bilateral defence ties to thrive in the future.
As close neighbours in Southeast Asia, Vietnam and Malaysia share a lot of similarities in culture and history, and have been proactive and responsible members of ASEAN, and supported each other in many important international issues, he said, adding both nations are carrying out an action plan for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership during the 2021-2025 period in all fields, including defence cooperation.
The Malaysian Defence Minister, for his part, highlighted the Vietnam – Malaysia defence ties have developed over the past time on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation signed in 2008 and the Strategic Partnership established in 2015.
He expressed his hope that the defence relations will be elevated to a new high in the time ahead.
Both ministers said that defence cooperation between the two countries have played an increasingly important role in their strategic partnership, and have attained standout achievements in delegation exchanges, training, consultation and support each other at regional and international security forums, among others.
At the talks between Defence Minister Phan Van Giang and Malaysia Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan (Photo: VNA)They agreed that there is ample room for Vietnam and Malaysia to bolster cooperation, and recommended both sides continue effectively implementing the signed documents and agreements, and penning orientations for future cooperation, especially in the fields of delegation exchange, establishment of the consultation – dialogue mechanisms, training, defence industry, logistics, military medicine, and rescue.
Sharing regional and international issues and those of mutual concerns, they said amidst complicated developments in the region and the world, the ASEAN-led mechanisms continue to demonstrate its central role in promoting dialogues and cooperation between ASEAN member states as well as external partners for peace, stability and development in the region.
Besides, they laid a stress on the significance of maintaining peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, as well as the necessity to strictly and fully carry out the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the waters, and soon conclude the negotiations of and sign the substantive and effective Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) in line with the international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Giang took the occasion to invite his counterpart and other leaders of the Malaysian Ministry of Defence and defence enterprises to attend the second Vietnam International Defence Expo in 2024.
The two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation following their talks./.