Politics HCM City, Saint Petersburg strengthen cooperation in areas Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on December 4 held a working session with a delegation of Saint Petersburg led by Grigoriev Evgeny Dmitrievich, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of the Russian city.

Politics Prime Minister’s trip to UAE, Türkiye a success Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s freshly-concluded trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Türkiye affirms Vietnam's active and proactive efforts in joining the world in responding to climate change, while marking the start of a new stage in cooperation between Vietnam and countries in the Middle East, especially in trade and investment.

Politics National conference popularising resolutions of Party Central Committee’s 8th session The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on December 4 jointly organised a national conference on popularisation and studying of the resolution released at the eight session of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Politics Parliamentary summit to elevate collaboration among CLV countries: Official The top legislators of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia will discuss measures to strengthen the parliament's role in promoting the cooperation, solidarity among and political partnership among the three countries during the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in Laos, according to deputy head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.