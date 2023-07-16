Vietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index
Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.
VNA
