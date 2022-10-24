Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu (upper, left) and Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu (upper, right) hold talks via videoconference on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.Deputy Minister Hieu valued the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, and thanked Namibia for backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 -2025.Speaking highly of bilateral relations, Matundu underlined her country’s consistent support for Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national development efforts at present. She also asked Vietnam to share experience in addressing war aftermath and coordinate in the implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace, and security.