Environment PM orders measures to cope with natural disasters in Central Highlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a dispatch to the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, relevant agencies, ministries and five Central Highlands localities, asking for efforts to respond to floods, subsidence, landslides and ensure the safety of dams in the region.

Environment Vietnam exerting efforts to realise net zero commitment In its efforts to realise its commitment of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the Vietnamese government has carried out master planning and issued many national strategies and plans.

Environment Most localities to face high UV levels Most of the localities nationwide will face ultraviolet (UV) levels of “high” and “very high” from August 2-4, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has announced.