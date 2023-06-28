Ha thanked the Netherlands for its active and effective contributions to Vietnam’s sustainable socio-economic development, hoping to receive the country’s support in the fields of green transition, renewable energy, water resource management and climate change response.



The two sides conducted a strategic policy dialogue on climate change response and water management, updated on related policies and priority activities of both Vietnam and the Netherlands.



The Vietnamese side made specific cooperation proposals in the priority areas of climate change response, water management, green agriculture, circular economy, flood management, seaports, digital transformation, and human resources training. The Dutch side acknowledged the proposals, affirming that it will continue coordinating with relevant agencies of Vietnam.

The two officials exchange the minutes of the 8th meeting (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) meets Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha works with representatives from Invest International (Photo: VNA)

They agreed on new potential cooperation contents for the coming period, including the signing of a Joint Cooperation Plan in the field of sustainable offshore sand mining on this occasion.The two sides then signed the Minutes of the 8th meeting, and agreed that the next one will be held in Vietnam with the specific date to be decided through diplomatic channels.Deputy PM Ha then had a meeting with Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, Climate Envoy of the Netherlands, during which he affirmed Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting its comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands and wishes to work with the nation to deepen the strategic partnership framework on climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.Speaking highly of the Prince’s experience and role as the Climate Envoy, Ha showed his hope that the Prince will encourage Dutch businesses to transfer technology and invest in the fields of climate change adaptation, greenhouse gas emission reduction, energy transition, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure construction in Vietnam; and support the development of regulations and provide financial assistance to facilitate the country’s climate change adaptation.The Netherlands’s Climate Envoy appreciated Vietnam’s strong commitments to climate change response, as well as its active and responsible participation in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held recently in France. He stressed maintaining support for Vietnam in implementating the Mekong Delta Planning, and completing a legal framework on water management and energy transition.On this occasion, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. The Prince appreciated Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations and its settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law.Also within the framework of his working visit to the Netherlands, Ha visited the Invest International Fund, the Green Hydrogen Centre and the Global Center on Adaptation in the Port of Rotterdam.On June 27 afternoon, the Deputy PM left the Netherlands for Hanoi, concluding his working visit to the European nation./.