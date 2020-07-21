Politics Vietnamese leaders send greetings to Sri Lanka on 50 years of diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent greetings on July 21 to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka (July 21, 1970-2020).

Politics Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister Vietnam always values the comprehensive and practical relations with Japan, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich said while welcoming new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on July 20.

Politics Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.