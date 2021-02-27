Vietnam News Agency delegation visits health facilities on Doctors' Day
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh presents a flower basket to leaders of the National Institute of Hematology & Blood Transfusion on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh extends wishes to Bach Quoc Khanh, Director of the National Institute of Hematology & Blood Transfusion on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh presents a flower basket to leaders of the Vietnam-Germany Hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Professor Tran Binh Giang, Director of the Vietnam-Germany Hospital speaks at the meeting with VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh. (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh visits High-tech Medical Center in Saint Paul Hospital, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh presents a flower basket to leaders of the Saint Paul Hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh extends wishes to leaders of the Saint Paul Hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh presents a flower basket to leaders of the 108 Military Central Hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh presents a flower basket to Professor Mai Hong Bang, Director of the 108 Military Central Hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh extends wishes to Director of Bach Mai hospital Nguyen Quang Tuan on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)
Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh extends wishes to leaders of Bach Mai hospital on the 66th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27). (Photo: VNA)