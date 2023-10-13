Society Tra Vinh officials congratulate local Khmer on Sene Dolta Festival Delegations of officials of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have visited and presented gifts to religious dignitaries and local Khmer people on the occasion of their traditional Sene Delta Festival which is celebrated from October 13 to 15 this year.

Society Vietnamese students join exchange programme in UK Students from the Reigate Grammar School (RGS) Vietnam joined their peers at the RGS school in Surrey, UK in a musical performance on the evening of October 12 (local time).

Society Embassy suggests establishing working groups in support of Vietnamese in Israel Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung on October 12 called for the establishment of working groups among the Vietnamese community in Israel to support each other amidst the current conflict.

Society Vietnamese agricultural trainees relocated to safer place in Israel The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel said on October 12 that a group of 15 Vietnamese agricultural apprentices who are studying in an area near the Gaza Strip has been temporarily relocated to a safer location.