Vietnam News Agency participates in the Global Media Congress
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will participate in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from November 14 – 16, with a special stall.
The participation of the VNA’s delegation, headed by Nguyen Duc Vu, VNA Technical Centre Director, is in line with the partnership agreement that the VNA signed with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) for media cooperation at multiple levels.
According to the organising committee, the event is one of the largest and most inclusive media gatherings in the world hosted by the ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The Global Media Congress is an ideal platform for news outlets and media entities to engage with global thought leaders in the media sector and to deliberate on the best ways for shaping the future of the sector. Attendees are expected to gain insights into the latest industry trends, fostering collaborative efforts to nurture innovative ideas. Also high on the agenda of the event includes a specialized media sector conference and an exhibition designated to explore media dynamics and challenges.
Nguyen Duc Vu, who will represent the VNA at the event, said that it is an honour for him to take part in the Global Media Congress.
“Our partnership with WAM is based on our conviction that media entities around the world need to be strengthen their bonds in order to effectively handle the challenges facing the sector. The GMC is the definitive venue in which media figures and leaders from different parts of the globe put their heads together to come up with lasting solutions for the problems we face and ideas to take our industry to higher levels of productivity and credibility,” he said.
The second edition of the Global Media Congress adopts four central themes, namely sustainability, innovation, and the latest media technologies, along with discussions on sports media, youth, education, and the future of media.
The inaugural edition in 2022 was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors during the three-day event./.