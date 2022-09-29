Politics Congratulations to China on 73rd National Day Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly have cabled messages of congratulations to their Chinese counterparts on 73rd National Day of China (October 1).

Politics Cuban Prime Minister meets friendship association Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met leaders and members of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in Hanoi on September 30.

Politics Foreign Minister pays official visit to Austria Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).

Politics Vietnam, Cuba look to step up investment, trade ties The Vietnam-Cuba business promotion forum took place in Hanoi on September 30, seeing the participation of visiting Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.