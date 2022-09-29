Vietnam, Nicaragua eye to boost friendship, partnership
Mexcio City (VNA) – A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Tran Duc Thang, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, visited Nicaragua from September 25 – 28 at the invitation of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).
The Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy call to Nicaraguan National Assembly President and also had meetings with representatives from the country’s council of ministers and supreme electoral council as well as leaders of the capital city of Managua, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Youth Ministry, the Nicaragua-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and others.
They also visited a number of agricultural production and handicraft projects.
The Nicaraguan officials wished to learn from Vietnam’s experience in reforming and developing agriculture and to further step up the solidarity and bilateral cooperation between the two Parties, States and people.
Thang, for his part, congratulated the FSLN and Nicaraguan government’s success in sustaining security and economic growth in recent years and gave his host a brief overview of Vietnam’s current situation and the implementation of the 13rd National Party Congress’ resolution.
Vietnam stands ready to share experience with Nicaragua and boost an effective friendship and partnership between the two Communist Parties and nations in the coming time for the benefits of their people.
The two sides later exchanged views on Party-to-Party, State-to-State and people-to-people ties and regional and global issues of mutual interest while discussing specific ways to step up cooperation in agriculture, investment, personnel training and more./.
