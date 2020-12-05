Vietnam, Norway agree to maintain consultation mechanisms
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Norway have agreed to maintain and intensify suitable consultation mechanisms to share information and viewpoints in search of a common voice and to intensify consensus in dealing with issues in the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.
The agreement was reached at phone talks on December 4 between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Norway Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide on bilateral relations and cooperation chances at the UNSC in 2021 when Norway starts to shoulder the role of a non-permanent member.
The two sides spoke highly of the development of bilateral relationship over the recent past, and agreed on the need to maintain and boost cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment.
The Norway minister expressed sympathies to Vietnam over the losses caused by the recent calamities and affirmed her country is ready to support international community’s efforts in assisting Vietnam.
On cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the UNSC, Minh shared with the minister Vietnam’s experience and expressed his belief that with its position, resources and experience, Norway will help push up cooperation, raise the role and voice of non-permanent members on the issues in the agenda of the UNSC.
On that basis, the two sides determined joint priority fields at the UNSC in the time to come, including the joint boosting of multilateralism, observation of the UN Charter and international law, and intensification of cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, security and climate change, women issues, peace and security, protection of civilians, especially children, in armed conflicts, etc./.