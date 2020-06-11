Vietnam offers congratulations on Russia Day
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese leaders have sent messages to congratulate their Russian counterparts on Russia Day, June 12.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, meanwhile, sent her greetings to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Viacheslav Volodin.
The messages highlighted that the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia continue to post multiple achievements as the two celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties.
The Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that with the resolve of both countries’ leaders and peoples, the partnership will see increasingly substantive outcomes, helping to further strengthen the positive sentiment held between the two sides.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended his greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov./.
