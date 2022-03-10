Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 13th National Women’s Congress, Ambassador Måwe shared her impressions of efforts to institutionalise gender equality in the country.

Vietnam’s efforts in eliminating gender inequality over recent times is clear to see. The ambassador recommended, however, that Vietnam continue to improve certain aspects surrounding the task, such as gender-based violence, the trafficking of women and girls, the participation of ethnic women in socio-economic development, and the proportion of female ministers in the government.

She said Sweden will continue to work closely with Vietnam through the United Nations and regional initiatives from the Swedish International Development Cooperation.

Among other endeavours, she explained, it will continue to share its experience with Vietnam in promoting gender equality, including how to better engage men./.

VNA