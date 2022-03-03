The newspaper said one of the five reasons why Vietnam is worth visiting is incredibly delicious food. Vietnamese cuisine is one of the tastiest in the world.

The second is that Vietnam is a country with plenty of sun and beautiful beaches thanks to the long coastline. The author chose Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, and Phu Quoc island as attractive destinations that are worth visiting.

The Mekong Delta is also a reason for Germans to visit Vietnam. According to the article, in order to really experience the tranquility of life in the Mekong Delta, holiday-makers should plan at least three days.

Other interesting things in Vietnam are narrow streets, old temples and magnificent buildings. A pearl in the heart of Vietnam is the city of Hoi An, as the historic old town is the only one that was not completely destroyed during the war and that is why it was also named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The fifth reason, according to the German newspaper, is Vietnam’s beautiful landscape with green rice terraces and sand dunes. They are advised to visit Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park and Nui Chua National Park if they really want to immerse themselves in nature./.

VNA