Culture - Sports “Mother Land”: Feminism emerges in impressive designs Living up to her reputation as “the fashion designer for Vietnamese beauty”, Linh San made the audience at the closing night of the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 go wild with her impressive designs.

Videos Ethnics keeping brocade weaving alive The Thai and Muong ethnic groups in the central province of Thanh Hoa are working to keep their traditional brocade weaving alive by creating various products for community-based tourism.

Videos National map to be created out of 1,700 cars A total of 1,700 cars will be used to make up a map of Vietnam at Doi Rong international tourist area in Do Son district of Hai Phong city on July 9.