Vietnam, Palestine to play friendly match in September
Vietnam will play a friendly match with Palestine on September 11 at the Thien Truong Stadium in northern Nam Dinh province, as part of the FIFA Days events.
Coach Phillipe Troussier will call his players for training for FIFA Days and tournaments in early September. Vietnam will host Palestine on September 11. (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will play a friendly match with Palestine on September 11 at the Thien Truong Stadium in northern Nam Dinh province, as part of the FIFA Days events.
It is considered a competitive match as the two teams are at the same level in terms of the world ranking. Vietnam is at No 95 while Palestine, No 96.
In the previous FIFA Days in June, Vietnam won 1-0 over Syria in a friendly match, that also took place at the Thien Truong Stadium.
The national team will gather for training early next month after the national leagues wrap up later this week.
The team's matches are also activities to prepare for the second 2026 World Cup qualification in mid-October and the 2023 Asian Cup final.
At the World Cup qualifier, Vietnam is in Group F with Iraq, the Philippines and the winner of the play-off match between Indonesia and Brunei.
At the Asian Cup, Vietnam will play Japan, Indonesia and Iraq in Group D early next year./.