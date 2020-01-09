Vietnam pays heed to activities related to Mekong’s water resources: spokeswoman
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on January 9 replied to reporters' question about Vietnam’s reaction to China’s testing of the Jinghong dam.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang at the regular press conference on January 9 (Photo: VNA)
She noted that Vietnam pays attention to, studies and assesses activities relating to the Mekong River’s water resources.
The country holds that aside from the legitimate interests in using the Mekong River’s water resources, the relevant countries also have the common responsibility of using the river’s water resources in an equitable and sustainable manner and ensuring the balanced interests of all countries the river runs through, for the sake of peace and sustainable development of the region, the spokeswoman added./.