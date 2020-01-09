Politics Vietnam wants to cooperate with Japan in developing e-government: PM Vietnam is developing an e-government and cyber security, hence the country wants to cooperate with Japan – a reliable partner – in these fields, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 41st session The National Assembly Standing Committee convened the 41st session in Hanoi on January 9 under the chair of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Laos honours Vietnam’s National Assembly organisations, individuals As many as 12 collectives and 52 individuals of the Vietnam’s National Assembly were presented with the Lao State’s orders and medals in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue, Lao province review cooperation Leaders of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the Lao province of Savannakhet reviewed implementation of their bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Hue city on January 9.