Politics Vietnam-Australia partnership grounded on friendship, strategic trust: FM Wong The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.

Politics Vietnam keen on further promoting ties with Belgium: President President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose in Hanoi on August 22, during which he affirmed that the State and people of Vietnam always treasure relations with Belgium and are keen on lifting up bilateral ties to a new height.

Politics Fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his visiting Australian counterpart Penny Wong on August 22 co-chaired the fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.