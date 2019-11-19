Culture - Sports Hanoi Run for Children 2019 to kick off in December The Hanoi Run for Children 2019 will kick off at 7am at the main gate of Thong Nhat Park on December 8, heard a press conference in the capital city on November 18.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese in Czech Republic launch football club, training centre The FC Sapa Praha football club of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and its youth training academy officially made debut in a ceremony on November 17.

Culture - Sports Infographic Hue folk singing Hue folk singing is a variation of Hue royal court music, played on traditional musical instruments with the singers dressed in the ao dai (traditional long dress).