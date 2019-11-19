Vietnam placed No 92 in FIFA’s November rankings
Vietnam have jumped two steps to No 92 in FIFA's November world rankings.
Vietnam's national football team (Photo: VNA)
After a 1-0 win over the UAE in their 2022 World Cup qualification on November 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam reached their highest place of 94 in the last 20 years.
Two days later, Congo and Cyprus, who ranked above Vietnam, both lost in their 2020 African Cup and 2020 Euro qualifiers, leading to their drops.
Vietnam are No 12 in Asia and No 1 in Southeast Asia.
The team will play against Thailand in their second leg of the World Cup’s second qualifiers at their home ground My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19 evening./.