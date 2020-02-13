Vietnam plans to foster ties with Arizona across multiple areas
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc visited the State of Arizona from February 10 – 12 as part of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and pay tribute to late US Senator John McCain, one of the pioneers in normalisation of bilateral ties.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and Cindy McCain, the wife of late US Senator John McCain, chair a discussion at a special lunch themed “Vietnam and the United States: Recognising 25 Years of Comprehensive Partnership, Highlighting Future Opportunities and Saluting Senator John McCain”, held on February 11. (Photo: VNA)
His visit also aimed to beef up cooperation between Vietnam and the US state, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, education, tourism and people-to-people exchange.
Ngoc attended a special lunch themed “Vietnam and the United States: Recognising 25 Years of Comprehensive Partnership, Highlighting Future Opportunities and Saluting Senator John McCain”, held by the McCain Institute, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and Snell & Wilmer on February 11.
The event saw the presence of over 200 guests, including administration and business representatives from Arizona and Phoenix.
During the event, the Vietnamese diplomat briefed the attendees on major milestones in the improvement of the Vietnam – US relations over the past 25 years, and how they had turned from foes to friends and become comprehensive partners in 2013.
He also recalled the strategic vision and bravery of John McCain, the former senator for Arizona, who took the lead in healing the wounds of war and campaigning for the normalisation of the nations’ ties.
He spoke highly of what the late US senator had done to promote Vietnam – US cooperation in addressing the aftermath of war and fostering bilateral ties in economy, trade and people-to-people exchange, as well as coordinating on global and regional issues, notably the East Sea.
On the basis of a comprehensive partnership, Vietnam and the US have huge potential to lift bilateral relations to a new height, he said.
Together with Cindy McCain, the wife of late Senator John McCain, Ngoc chaired a discussion during which attendees expressed an interest in learning more about Vietnam – US relations in politics, economy, security and defence, education, and health care; the situation in Asia-Pacific; and Vietnam’s roles as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 – 2021.
Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc had meetings with Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego and congressmen from the Arizona State Legislature in which both sides said they expected to see Vietnam and Arizona to continue exploring opportunities for bilateral trade and investment in sectors such as education, technology, health care, tourism and agriculture.
Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc in a meeting with congressmen from the Arizona State Legislature. (Photo: VNA)
US congressmen Noel Campbell, who served in the US war in Vietnam, said he wants to contribute more to the two countries’ relations and suggested the opening of a Phoenix trade representative office in Vietnam.
As part of his visit, Ngoc also met with leaders of the US Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) and visited the University of Arizona to discuss a possible partnership in primary education, higher education, healthcare, smart city development and Mekong region cooperation./.