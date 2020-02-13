Politics Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTO The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.

Politics Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwide Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.

Politics Vietnam affirms support for Palestinian people’s struggle for inalienable rights The following is the full text of the statement by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.

Politics Vietnam wants to further promote partnership with EU: Deputy FM Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State always treasure and want to further promote the comprehensive cooperative partnership with the European Union, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.