Vietnam pledges continued coordination with ASEAN, partners to strengthen supply chains
Vietnam attended consultations between ASEAN economic ministers and their counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan, on August 22 in the framework of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) in Indonesia.
The Vietnamese delegation at the consultation between ASEAN and the Republic of Korean economic ministers in Indonesia on August 22 (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation, comprising officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance, also participated in a consultation of ASEAN Economic Ministers with ASEAN+3 partners (China, Japan and the RoK) the same day.
At the conferences, Vietnam welcomed outcomes achieved in the implementation of economic cooperation programmes between ASEAN and the partners. The country affirmed that it will continue to coordinate with other ASEAN member countries and partners outside the bloc for the goal of strengthening the supply chain and sustainable economic development.
Those conferences wrapped up the 55th AEM and related meetings which took place from August 17-22 in Semarang, Indonesia./.