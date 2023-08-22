Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives visiting Australian Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on August 22.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City tighten friendship, cooperation with Cuba’s Havana A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the city's Party Committee and Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le on August 22 had a working session with First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar in Havana.

Politics Delegation of Japan’s Komeito party visits Vietnam to intensify relations A delegation of Japan’s Komeito party led by Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo is paying a working visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 23, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).