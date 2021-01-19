Politics 13th National Party Congress: impressions and belief Foreign diplomats in Vietnam have provided opinions on Vietnam’s achievements during its period of “Doi moi” (renewal), most notably its economic development, containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the forward momentum of the country. ​

Politics Public security intelligence force must put itself under Party’s leadership: PM The people’s public security intelligence force must always put itself under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, the State President’s command, the Prime Minister’s united governance and direction, and the Minister of Public Security’s concentrated and direct management, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.

Politics Second Congress: Party pushes forward revolution The second National Party Congress took place from February 11 to 19, 1951 in Vinh Quang commune, Chiem Hoa district, Tuyen Quang province.