Illustrative photo (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with Poland’s University of Warsaw, organised a conference on scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Poland in Hanoi on November 6.

Speaking at the event, Dr Trinh Hai Son, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources said that during the two-day conference, 250 participants will join discussions about geology and mineral resources; natural hazards and environmental protection; and archaeology and geoarchaeology. A field trip will be held from November 8-9.

He said this is an important opportunity for the participants to share and discuss advanced research and new technologies in the field of geosciences and other majors such as archaeology, society, and history in Vietnam and Poland.

They are expected to propose solutions for effective application of geosciences in practice, he said.

Prof Anna Wysocka from the Institute of Geological Sciences, Polish Academy of Sciences, said that the event is held for the first time in Vietnam to strengthen scientific cooperation between Vietnamese research institutes, universities and Polish counterparts.

Through the event, the two sides can exchange experiences, information and ideas in geosciences, minerals, environmental protection and training.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Quy Kien said that since Vietnam and Poland established diplomatic ties on April 2, 1950, the two countries have been cooperating in various areas, including science-technology and education.

According to him, Poland has trained about 4,000 Vietnamese with university and postgraduate degrees including 100 in the geology and minerals sector.

The minister noted that Vietnam and Poland have great potential for cooperation in science and technology which remains untapped. The ministry has assigned the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources to develop cooperative programmes between the two countries in the fields of geology and minerals, while making preparations toward building a Vietnam-Poland tropical study centre in Vietnam./.