According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, revenue of exports was estimated at 32.3 billion USD, up over 12% year-on-year, while imports was estimated at 26 billion USD, up 1.6%.



So far this year, Vietnam has enjoyed about 6.3 billion USD in trade surplus in agriculture, forestry and fishery products, nearly doubling that the same period in 2021.



There were four items of exports whose value exceeded 2 billion USD, namely coffee, rice, shrimp, and wood products.



The US remained Vietnam’s biggest buyer, purchasing nearly 8.7 billion USD worth of the products. It was followed by China with import value of 5.7 billion USD./.

VNA