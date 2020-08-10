Culture - Sports Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Culture - Sports TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021 The TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.