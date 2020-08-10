Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam’s national team will begin a training course at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
Korean head coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: thethao247.vn)
Korean head coach Park Hang-seo will call up 30 players for the training course, giving some new faces the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the squad.
New stars in this V.League 1 season like Phan Van Long, Ho Tan Tai and Nguyen Hai Long will likely be given a chance to show their worth.
The upcoming World Cup qualifiers in the Asian region will see Vietnam play away against Malaysia on October 13.
The team's final two fixtures in Group G are at home against Indonesia on November 12, before finishing with a clash away against the United Arab Emirates on November 17.
Vietnam currently top the second qualifying round's Group G with 11 points after five matches./.
